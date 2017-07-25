ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.1 161 reviews

Huckleberry

Huckleberry

The origins and genetics of Huckleberry are under debate, but there is no disputing the strain’s unmistakable berry aroma. The flower is compact, light green in color, and generally covered in orange hairs. Huckleberry plants have a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and produce average yields. They might be a bit tricky for the novice grower. The effects of this strain are on the milder side and largely reported as relaxing, cutting through stress without the cloudiness. Undoubtedly, this strain is best known for its intense fruity smell and taste, similar to its relative Blueberry.

117 people reported 970 effects
Happy 53%
Relaxed 52%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 41%
Creative 30%
Stress 49%
Pain 41%
Anxiety 34%
Depression 28%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 6%
Paranoid 6%

Avatar for DaFawk
Member since 2011
I saw Huckleberry in the clinic a couple days ago and after smelling and looking at it decided it would be the next strain that i would try. The smell was very unique berry scent that explodes out into your nose when you put your nose to the jar, the smell for some reason went very well with the nam...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricUplifted
Avatar for MedicinalCannabis
Member since 2012
Huckleberry and Blueberry Skunk are remarkably similar even though they are very obviously different strains as you can tell from the nugs. Blueberry Skunk nugs are huge and incredibly dense and bright green with orange hairs, Huckleberry is almost purple, small dense nugs. Huckleberry hits much ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Uplifted
Avatar for Spif
Member since 2012
Nice berry taste, small buds. Reminds me of blueberry. Helps with pain, felt rather lazy and sleepy after smoking out of bong
Read full review
Reported
feelings
SleepyTingly
Avatar for Scribzilla
Member since 2016
Dispensary: Desert Rose Phoenix Strain: Platinum Huckleberry I have this sudden urge to speak with a Carolina accent, paint myself blue, throw on a jazzy hat, and watch Hannah - Barbera cartoons.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Dilltickler
Member since 2016
I love this strain! Its perfect for a nature walk or another outdoor experience! A very aware and happy high with the amazing taste is great! I would reccomend smoking out of a wooden pipe if possible!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Lineage

Strain
Huckleberry
First strain child
CloudCap
child
Second strain child
Blue Heron
child

