JRighter on March 23rd, 2017

#420sweepstakes Cherry pie is as nummy as it sounds. I loved the sweet flavor tones and really loved the chillaxed affects I got. I have tried both the flower as well as ran some bho from it. Both were equally beneficial and taste like a sweet summer cherry. Bho tends to lose flavors however Cherry pie stayed sweet and smooth, yaaay!!! I am more inclined to use concentrates these days as they are more potent quickly. It is vital, in my opinion, to start with great flower if you want great oil. Cherry pie is all of the above for me. I have been indulging for 25+ years so I have tried my share of flavors to say the least. I love that we can now talk openly and learn so much more about this amazing plant and ALL OF IT BENEFITS! Being someone that has been helped immensely both physically and mentally by cannabis, I want to share with the world now. Not pushing of course lol. I have helped educate several people that now have a quality of life and health they thought was not possible due to their pain, conditions, etc. My grandma's generation, 75+, has a bit more of a stigma about it but can learn different now if they're open. I now make several friends butters, treats etc for their needs and they love it. I have physical injuries that doctors have no way of helping with other than massive narcotics, which I am very sensitive and/or allergic to all of. I also have pretty bad ptsd/emotional stressors that can be very debilitating. Cannabis has been a lifesaver for myself and so many I know.