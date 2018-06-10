Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
(Indica dominant 70/30) Structure: Dense flowers that possess traditional Indica qualities and an oily sheen. Glimmers of burnt orange hairs lie in a nest of neon green and deep purple. Massive trichomes create a gritty, sand paper texture when the plant is alive. Aroma: Heavy fruit and earth. A strain that lives up to its name, ripe berries married with subtle undertones of sugar and sweet pastry dough are all also present. Imagine walking past a neighborhood bakery or sitting down in front of a stack of blueberry pancakes. Taste: Echoing aroma, ripe cherries combined with a twinge of sourdough completed with an earthy finish. A sweet Rosé on the inhale, full-bodied cabernet on the exhale. Effects: Equal parts mental stimulation and body relaxation. Pleasantly felt in the frontal lobe and behind the eyes. A subtle body buzz starts from the core and works from the inside out. Cherry Pie is uniquely relaxing yet functional. A short-term body vibration with a longer lasting cerebral buzz that is best absorbed in the afternoons and evenings.
on June 10th, 2018
Just what I was looking for!
on March 24th, 2017
#420sweepstakes Tastes great this one is a fav for me anything cherry pie is good. High is nice and heavy lasts a while and breaks down really nice just enough sticky If you like to roll.
on March 23rd, 2017
#420sweepstakes Cherry pie is as nummy as it sounds. I loved the sweet flavor tones and really loved the chillaxed affects I got. I have tried both the flower as well as ran some bho from it. Both were equally beneficial and taste like a sweet summer cherry. Bho tends to lose flavors however Cherry pie stayed sweet and smooth, yaaay!!! I am more inclined to use concentrates these days as they are more potent quickly. It is vital, in my opinion, to start with great flower if you want great oil. Cherry pie is all of the above for me. I have been indulging for 25+ years so I have tried my share of flavors to say the least. I love that we can now talk openly and learn so much more about this amazing plant and ALL OF IT BENEFITS! Being someone that has been helped immensely both physically and mentally by cannabis, I want to share with the world now. Not pushing of course lol. I have helped educate several people that now have a quality of life and health they thought was not possible due to their pain, conditions, etc. My grandma's generation, 75+, has a bit more of a stigma about it but can learn different now if they're open. I now make several friends butters, treats etc for their needs and they love it. I have physical injuries that doctors have no way of helping with other than massive narcotics, which I am very sensitive and/or allergic to all of. I also have pretty bad ptsd/emotional stressors that can be very debilitating. Cannabis has been a lifesaver for myself and so many I know.
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.