  5. Future #1 Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

Future #1 Pre-Roll 1g

by 7 Points Oregon

7 Points Oregon Cannabis Pre-rolls Future #1 Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Future #1

Future #1

Coming from Anesia Seeds, Future #1 crosses Original Glue and Starfighter. This potent strain offers a delicious pineapple, citrus, and mango terpene profile. Future #1 offers a more euphoric and functional high that allows for creative expression, daydreaming, and insightful conversation.

About this brand

7 Points Oregon is a clean green certified, indoor cultivation facility for recreational cannabis based in Portland, OR. Our intention is to elevate the potential of our plants with emphasis on sustainability. There are 3 major things we feel go into growing great cannabis: Providing the best possible environment, utilizing quality organic inputs and love. 7 Points Oregon prides itself on striving to grow some of the cleanest and most flavorful cannabis possible. This process has led us to a style of growing called Veganics. This is a organic method of cultivation using only plant based nutrients and compost teas. This provides nutrition to the plant very quickly, leaving behind little residue. In our experience, this style of growing allows us to maintain our focus on organic process while also developing a wonderful terpene profile and creating an amazingly clean smelling and tasting product. Enjoy!