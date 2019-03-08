mu1990
on March 8th, 2019
👍🏾 good stuff
This oh-so potent indica strain is a cross of Skywalker and the hugely-popular OG Kush. Its primary focus is out-of-this-world relaxation – pure, body-tingling, numbness-inducing relaxation.
on January 29th, 2019
Im down in texas and got my hands on one of these the flavor is great and the pen hits smooth definatly gets thr job done this is my 4th different vape cartridge and top dog for sure clean oils
Skywalker Alien is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that inherits a staggering THC content from its parent strains. The potency of this hybrid focuses itself cerebrally, leaving you feeling happy, relaxed, and stress-free.