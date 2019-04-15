 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Three Kings - 1G Vape Cartridge

Three Kings - 1G Vape Cartridge

by Kingpen

$60.00MSRP

About this product

A hybrid bred from none other than the all-mighty 3 Kings of marijuana strains – Headband, Sour Diesel and good ole OG Kush. Get ready for some serious Kingpen level relaxation.

ddbbub

Absolutely wonderful cartridge! It’s my first kingpen and I couldn’t be any happier

salvia4stevia

High quality wax..Super smooth pull @3.8v. Don't love the design of the mouthpiece, but that just their style. Packaging great. Would definitely buy again. High rec.

About this strain

3 Kings

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

The 3 Kings marijuana strain, a holy trinity of Headband, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush, is a sativa-dominant hybrid and genetic masterpiece. Sour tanginess reek from the sage green buds, and its frosty coat gives you a fair warning of the 3 Kings’ potency. Medical patients will appreciate the versatility of this strain’s medicinal effects as it relieves pain, stress, and nausea without heavy sedation.

About this brand

KINGPEN OIL Kingpen oil is made in our own state-of-the-art manufacturing lab. It is distilled 5 times producing a high quality product that passes strict qualitative and quantitative tests. We then add proprietary blends of terpenes to achieve the best flavor possible. No PG, VG, PEG or other additives. KINGPEN BATTERIES AND CARTRIDGES Our hardware maintains some of the lowest failure rates in the industry and our cartridges are engineered for smooth and consistent airflow. In addition, our pens have multiple voltage levels so you can control your heat settings (low, medium and hot) and feature a pre-heat mode that allows you to heat the oil before you hit.