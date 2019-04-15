ddbbub
on April 15th, 2019
Absolutely wonderful cartridge! It’s my first kingpen and I couldn’t be any happier
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A hybrid bred from none other than the all-mighty 3 Kings of marijuana strains – Headband, Sour Diesel and good ole OG Kush. Get ready for some serious Kingpen level relaxation.
on April 15th, 2019
Absolutely wonderful cartridge! It’s my first kingpen and I couldn’t be any happier
on March 12th, 2019
High quality wax..Super smooth pull @3.8v. Don't love the design of the mouthpiece, but that just their style. Packaging great. Would definitely buy again. High rec.
The 3 Kings marijuana strain, a holy trinity of Headband, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush, is a sativa-dominant hybrid and genetic masterpiece. Sour tanginess reek from the sage green buds, and its frosty coat gives you a fair warning of the 3 Kings’ potency. Medical patients will appreciate the versatility of this strain’s medicinal effects as it relieves pain, stress, and nausea without heavy sedation.