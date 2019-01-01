Huny Bucket for concentrates
by ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)Write a review
$2.00MSRP
About this product
Get a hold on your sticky icky honey with one of our amazing patent-pending NON-STICK Huny Bucket silicone concentrate storage containers. Never worry about the storage container popping open in your pocket. Easily allows you to remove 100% of any sticky substance inside the Huny Bucket. Easily label your jars with a pre-printed sticker, or make your own labels.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Bubba Fresh
Bubba Fresh by NorStar Genetics is a new take on Pre-98 Bubba Kush. This delicious cut combines the earthy, chocolate coffee aroma of Pre-98 Bubba Kush with the fruity sweetness of Banana OG. Its dreamy buzz and carefree effects help abate depression while enhancing mood. Enjoy Bubba Fresh’s sweet flavors and relaxing attributes later in the day to maximize effects.