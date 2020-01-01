Mango Ginger Chews 100mg 10-Pack
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$16.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Hybrid. Vegan, Gluten-Free, All-Natural Ingredients. 5mg THC/piece, 100mg THC total. Juicy, sun-ripened pineapple, spicy jalapeño, and tangy, bright notes of lime citrus. Chili Lime Piña combines juicy, sun-ripened pineapple, spicy jalapeño, and tangy, bright notes of lime citrus. A craveable combination to satisfy the wildest taste buds. Latino-cuisine inspired delights, the perfect edition to spice up any summer block parties and cookouts.
Be the first to review this product.