 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Fruit Loops

Fruit Loops

by Abundant Organics

Write a review
Abundant Organics Cannabis Flower Fruit Loops

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Fruit Loops is an indica-dominant hybrid that smells as good as it sounds, Tucan sold separately. This luscious strain reeks of its recessive Grapefruit and Blueberry genetics and takes White Widow’s moderate body effects further with every puff. This high potency hybrid lingers and is slightly stimulating, but overall, mellow. Fruit Loops is a must-have for those seeking heady conversations and shrugging off daily stressors.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Fruit Loops

Fruit Loops
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Fruit Loops is an indica-dominant hybrid that smells as good as it sounds, Tucan sold separately. This luscious strain reeks of its recessive Grapefruit and Blueberry genetics and takes White Widow’s moderate body effects further with every puff. This high potency hybrid lingers and is slightly stimulating, but overall, mellow. Fruit Loops is a must-have for those seeking heady conversations and shrugging off daily stressors.

About this brand

Abundant Organics Logo