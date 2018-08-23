LSDiabetes on August 8th, 2018

I've tried every one of this Aces Extract's disposable pens, and what I'm saying for this one applies to all of them. These things changed my perception of disposables from the very first hit. I'm used to vaping concentrates out of cheaper pens to be a very weak experience in every way. From flavor to potency, most disposables aren't worth half of what they cost in my opinion. Especially for someone with a high tolerance. Going into these with that type of outlook ended up with me making a fool out of myself after just one hit. Seriously, I felt like I just took a dab. Coughed my ass off for a good minute or two. The main things that differentiate this disposable from the others I have tried was the flavor (tasted like taking a dab of good wax) and how concentrated the hit was. You do not need to hit this thing for very long at all to get a big, thick cloud. Which is why my first time trying it was a huge surprise, considering I probably took around a 7-10 second inhale. The pen itself has a clearomizer type of setup, meaning you can clearly see how much oil you have left, and more importantly how the oil looks. Very nice, light yellow color. No poop sauce to be found. I went from buying disposables almost never, to picking one of these up everytime I go to the dispensary. Also, I have not had a single issue with the pen not working, or giving me a dry/burnt hit. No leaking either. I don't see how you can expect this thing to be any better.