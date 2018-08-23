justneedabreak
on August 23rd, 2018
Love this DVP! Great taste and super smooth. I will buy this over and over again.
Featuring notes of orange and citrus, this sweet-smelling strain is accompanied by a Myrcene forward terpene blend, known to stimulate your mind and arouse your curiosity. Each Aces vaporizing pen is filled with carefully crafted cannabis distillate, an exceptional tasting, smooth drawing product resulting from a proprietary extract and filtration method.
on August 8th, 2018
I've tried every one of this Aces Extract's disposable pens, and what I'm saying for this one applies to all of them. These things changed my perception of disposables from the very first hit. I'm used to vaping concentrates out of cheaper pens to be a very weak experience in every way. From flavor to potency, most disposables aren't worth half of what they cost in my opinion. Especially for someone with a high tolerance. Going into these with that type of outlook ended up with me making a fool out of myself after just one hit. Seriously, I felt like I just took a dab. Coughed my ass off for a good minute or two. The main things that differentiate this disposable from the others I have tried was the flavor (tasted like taking a dab of good wax) and how concentrated the hit was. You do not need to hit this thing for very long at all to get a big, thick cloud. Which is why my first time trying it was a huge surprise, considering I probably took around a 7-10 second inhale. The pen itself has a clearomizer type of setup, meaning you can clearly see how much oil you have left, and more importantly how the oil looks. Very nice, light yellow color. No poop sauce to be found. I went from buying disposables almost never, to picking one of these up everytime I go to the dispensary. Also, I have not had a single issue with the pen not working, or giving me a dry/burnt hit. No leaking either. I don't see how you can expect this thing to be any better.
on July 24th, 2018
Honestly this company is awful. How do products like this get licensed? I've had issues every time I've purchased this product. I started with and unwind pen but it had issues working properly, then purchased an inspire because I love tangie. The oil in the Inspire pen was like halfway full. I returned it to get another one, which was also about halfway full. Oil burned really fast in the DVP so I bought a cartridge to see if it would last longer, and the god damn thing wouldnt work with any of my batteries. I exchanged it for another and it still didn't work on any of my batteries. That was the last straw. I returned the cartridge for a refund and will never purchase from this company again. Save your money folks!
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.