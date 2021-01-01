Indica
Afghan Big Bud
Agrijuana
Agrijuana provides industry advantages through the use of developed management practices, established brands, and proprietary energy efficient technology. Additionally our team is comprised of financiers, leaders in the construction industry, marijuana grow techs, and branding professionals. We work with an exclusive client list, in an effort to support our members in becoming industry leaders within their territories, and in accordance with the local laws.
About this strain
Afghan Big Bud
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Spawn from Afghani and Big Bud, Afghan Big Bud (or Big Bud Afghani) is characterized as a large plant with broad leaves and thick stems. It has a dense appearance, similar to Big Bud, and maintains the taste of Afghani, resulting in the best of both worlds. The effects come relatively quick but usually dissipate under two hours.
