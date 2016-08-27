Loading…
Logo for the brand Agrijuana

Agrijuana

Afghan Big Bud

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 23%CBD

Afghan Big Bud effects

Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
