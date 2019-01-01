About this product

All In One Pot! Mission Statement We pride ourselves on making chef-inspired, lab-tested, locally sourced cannabis meals, providing a healthy, dependable, and delicious alternative for legalized medical cannabis. Who he is? All in One Pot,​ is the brainchild of Sedrick Crawley who is an acclaimed chef and restaurateur who has been involved in food production, designing menus and award- winning dinner parties. We are burning a new trail in the in-home dining party market, and we want to start with you! Why we are Different We infuse all menu options with your favorite selection - no need to worry about bitter or harsh tastes; you will be eating an elevated meal. Potency levels will be discussed before meal preparation. Sample Pairing Menus: Green Salad- Sesame Crusted Tuna, supergreen mix, radish, Carrot w/ Lost Coast OG dressing. Jerk Chicken salad with quinoa, almond feta w/ Triangle Kush crumble. Blondies with pistachio and whipped chocolate,infused with Golden Strawberry. Sweet T and Fried Chicken w candied bacon Each meal paired with wine! Contact us today: 301-541-3268 and ask for Chefsed! Each situation is different and we will discuss the best option for you. Note: A valid medical cannabis card is required for all dinners and events mentioned below. Unless recreational use is approved.