All In One Pot! Mission Statement We pride ourselves on making chef-inspired, lab-tested, locally sourced cannabis meals, providing a healthy, dependable, and delicious alternative for legalized medical cannabis. Who he is? All in One Pot, is the brainchild of Sedrick Crawley who is an acclaimed chef and restaurateur who has been involved in food production, designing menus and award- winning dinner parties. We are burning a new trail in the in-home dining party market, and we want to start with you! Why we are Different We infuse all menu options with your favorite selection - no need to worry about bitter or harsh tastes; you will be eating an elevated meal. Potency levels will be discussed before meal preparation. Sample Pairing Menus: Green Salad- Sesame Crusted Tuna, supergreen mix, radish, Carrot w/ Lost Coast OG dressing. Jerk Chicken salad with quinoa, almond feta w/ Triangle Kush crumble. Blondies with pistachio and whipped chocolate,infused with Golden Strawberry. Sweet T and Fried Chicken w candied bacon Each meal paired with wine! Contact us today: 301-541-3268 and ask for Chefsed! Each situation is different and we will discuss the best option for you. Note: A valid medical cannabis card is required for all dinners and events mentioned below. Unless recreational use is approved.
Blue Buddha is an indica-dominant strain with heavy body effects. Created by crossing Oregon Blueberry and Buddha’s Sister, this strain’s bouquet is thick with pepper and fruity terpenes. The flavor is delicate with notes of tea and sweet berries, leaving herbaceous sweetness on the palate. Blue Buddha’s effects are initially uplifting and cerebral, but quickly creep onto the body, weighing the consumer to the couch and stoning the mind. This strain caters to consumers seeking to curb ADD, ADHD, and chronic stress, allowing the consumer to forget their problems and mellow out.