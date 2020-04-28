 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The Sauce Live Resin 1g

by Angel

Angel Concentrates Solvent The Sauce Live Resin 1g

About this strain

The Sauce

The Sauce

The Sauce is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Exotic Genetix. Using a backcross of Green Ribbon to pollenate a Gorilla Glue #4 mother, the Northwest breeder created a potent blend that emits a mix of chocolate, lime and diesel flavors. The Sauce took the prize for Judge’s Choice at the 2015 DOPE Cup in Seattle.

About this brand

Angel Logo