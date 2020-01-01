 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Chemdawg Live Resin Sauce 1g
Hybrid

Chemdawg Live Resin Sauce 1g

by Apex Extracts

Apex Extracts Concentrates Solvent Chemdawg Live Resin Sauce 1g

About this product

About this strain

Chemdawg

Chemdawg
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. 

Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. 

About this brand

