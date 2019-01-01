 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Silver Train Shatter 1g

Silver Train Shatter 1g

by Artifact Extracts

Write a review
Artifact Extracts Concentrates Solvent Silver Train Shatter 1g

About this product

Silver Train is cultivated by Oregon Cannabis Authority and its parents are two uplifting strains: Super Silver Haze x Trainwreck.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Silver Train

Silver Train

Silver Train is a hybrid of two very well-known and popular strains, Super Silver Haze and Trainwreck, that produces very resinous flowers and a sweet-spicy aroma that is similar to that of Trainwreck. Typical of many sativa-dominant strains, expect a high that is uplifting and euphoric.  

About this brand

Artifact Extracts Logo
Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon