Silver Train is cultivated by Oregon Cannabis Authority and its parents are two uplifting strains: Super Silver Haze x Trainwreck.
Silver Train is a hybrid of two very well-known and popular strains, Super Silver Haze and Trainwreck, that produces very resinous flowers and a sweet-spicy aroma that is similar to that of Trainwreck. Typical of many sativa-dominant strains, expect a high that is uplifting and euphoric.
Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon