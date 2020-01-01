Gorilla Snacks
About this product
Gorilla Snacks is a cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and Scooby Snacks, and is a balanced hybrid for those wanting a cerebral feeling following a deep body buzz. It may have a slow onset, but you might want to make sure you have some good snacks on hand before it reaches its full effect, so you can sit back, relax, and munch while you enjoy the high. This strain has a pungent aroma of a sweet cheese with a slight coffee flavor on the exhale, and the nugs are covered in bright orange hairs and caked in trichomes. Palate and Aroma: Pine, Herbs, and a sweet Cheese, with hints of Coffee.
About this strain
Gorilla Snacks
Gorilla Snacks by Heroes of The Farm is an odoriferous passion project that combines two extremely resinous strains. Its lineage is a mixture of GG4 and Guinness, a Scooby Snacks F3 backcross that took well over a year to develop. This strain naturally creates an abundance of trichomes, giving the plant a stunning appearance. Gorilla Snacks has a strong aroma with pungent notes of pine, herbs, and sweetness. Enjoy Gorilla Snacks when you have some free time, as this strain’s powerful buzz may steer you away from strenuous mental or physical activity.