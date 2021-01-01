 Loading…

Hybrid

Mother's Milk Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack

by Autumn Brands

Autumn Brands Cannabis Pre-rolls Mother's Milk Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack
Autumn Brands Cannabis Pre-rolls Mother's Milk Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack

About this product

Mother’s Milk #31 is sativa-dominant cross of Nepali OG and Appalachia. This potent sativa strain smells of powdered milk with delicate earthy terpenes and is covered in a heavy dusting of trichomes. Seven 1/2 gram joints made with full flower, no shake, larf, or trim. We use premium preroll papers, all packs come with a Boost humidity pack and are packaged in recycled material and made in the USA. Inhale - Exhale - Smile Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they come with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

About this brand

Autumn Brands Logo
For those seeking less stress and more balance in life, there is Autumn Brands, the cannabis company dedicated to the synergy of health and wellness. We lead busy lives and need to counteract daily stress by eating mindfully, exercising wisely and reflecting on our choices. Autumn Brands offers the highest quality cannabis strains grown pesticide-free in sunny, coastal Santa Barbara. Our owners are family farmers, with generations of experience, who nurture each plant to reach the peak of its potential. So, whether you are a yogi, athlete, creative type or need to relax at the end of a long day, Autumn Brands Cannabis can aid you in reaching a higher state of peace and tranquility, while bringing balance to life.

About this strain

Mother's Milk

Mother's Milk
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Mother’s Milk is the sativa-dominant hybrid of Nepali OG and Appalachia. This potent strain smells of powdered milk and delicate earthy terpenes and is layered in a coat of sparkling trichomes. Its effects possess tranquil sedation that is also heady and functional, lending itself to either activity or relaxation. Indulge in Mother’s Milk to help curb minor physical pain, muscle spasms, and depression.  

