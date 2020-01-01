Lemon Skunk Pre-Roll
by SunMed Growers
2 pieces
$14.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Seven 1/2 gram joints made with full flower, no shake, larf, or trim. We use premium preroll papers, all packs come with a Boost humidity pack and are packaged in material thats 100% recycled and made in the USA.
