Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Also known as Peanut Butter Cup, this strain crosses Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath. Peanut Butter Breath creates a unique peanut butter terpene profile that is nutty and earthy when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain is noted for a sedating high that will bring you down into a quality state of relaxation.