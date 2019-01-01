 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Purple Linda

by Bedford Grow

Purple Linda

About this product

The classification for Purple Linda is Sativa. The purple hues throughout the flower indicate properties of relaxation and anti-inflammation. This strain is very gentle and may provide a gentle and focus effect for patients.

About this strain

Purple Linda

Purple Linda

Purple Linda by Bedford Grow is a cross between Tom Hill’s Haze and an unknown purple hybrid thought to be a Purple Urkle clone. The result is a visually stunning and aromatically pleasing indica. Purple Linda is known for lavender and fuchsia accents on bright green flowers covered in silver trichomes and curling orange hairs. Notes of orange rind and blackberry combine with creamy floral terpenes for a truly unique aroma. Balanced effects and a unique palate make this delicious strain a welcome companion day or night.

About this brand

From seed to patient, Bedford Grow upholds itself to the highest standards in plant care and quality products to provide therapeutic healing for the patients of Illinois.