Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Bedford Grow

Bedford Grow

Purple Linda

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD

About this product

The classification for Purple Linda is Sativa. The purple hues throughout the flower indicate properties of relaxation and anti-inflammation. This strain is very gentle and may provide a gentle and focus effect for patients.

Purple Linda effects

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!