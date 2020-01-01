 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Green Kush Tincture 500mg

by Bison Extracts

Green Kush Tincture 500mg

About this product

About this strain

Green Kush

Green Kush

Green Kush is the offspring of cannabis favorites Green Crack and Purple Kush. Dense with orange hair and a sweet pine aroma, this slightly indica-dominant strain begins with an upbeat cerebral effect before inducing a heavy body sensation. This plant has an intermediate growing difficulty but can thrive indoors or outdoors and matures at around 8 weeks. The end product will be shorter to average-sized plants with moderate yield.

About this brand

Bison Extracts Logo
Bison Extracts is dedicated to creating and designing clean, safe, premium quality THC concentrates and extracts. We use a Supercritical CO2 extraction method that is non-toxic and less harmful than other extraction methods. All products are lab tested and in child resistant packaging.