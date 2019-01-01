 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Gold Label Cannabis

by Black Label Cannabis

About this product

High-end indoor grown cannabis products focused on full-bodied terpene profiles and elite genetics.

About this strain

Purple Punch

Purple Punch
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

About this brand

BLACK LABEL CANNABIS, like many companies, has humble origins and deep roots in the local community. We have worked hard to maintain both our humility and our roots while building greater trust and expanding our horizons. WHO WE ARE. Here at Black Label Cannabis, we are a small Washington State business with a big business attitude. We are a proud veteran-owned and operated company, with over 44 years of military service within our ranks. Our expertise comes from all parts of the cannabis industry and beyond.