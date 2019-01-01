 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Queen's Purple Panties

Queen's Purple Panties

by Bloom Cannabis

Bloom Cannabis Cannabis Flower Queen's Purple Panties

About this product

Queen's Purple Panties by Bloom Cannabis

About this strain

Queen's Panties

Queen's Panties

Queen’s Panties is a royally stimulating sativa-dominant that charges the body with a palpable energy. This energy is worn on consumers like regal cape that flows behind them as they bound from place to place, visibly lit up by this cross of Dream Queen and Purple Panty Dropper. Invigoration begins in the mind and works its way through the body with continued consumption. The Purple in this strain can cause relaxing effects in some, but overall, remains alert yet hazy. Enjoy this cut alongside physical activity to harness the best it has to offer. 

About this brand

