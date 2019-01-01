 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Raindance

Raindance

by Bloom Cannabis

Write a review
Bloom Cannabis Cannabis Flower Raindance

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Raindance by Bloom Cannabis

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Raindance

Raindance

Raindance by Greenpoint Seeds is a vigorous cannabis variety with quick vegetative growth and a generous yield. A cross of Deadhead OG x (Chemdawg 4 x Chemdawg BX), this strain is a quick and vigorous take on the OG and Chemdawg genetic lines, with strong emphasis on chemical aromas. Consumers should also detect a pungent, skunky aroma dominated by tart lemons, pine needles, and diesel fumes. Raindance is primarily indica-dominant, but also offers pleasant cerebral effects. It can be utilized for midday pain, anxiety, depression, and general decompression after a long day. This is a must for OG and Chem lovers!

About this brand

Bloom Cannabis Logo