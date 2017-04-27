ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Deadhead OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Deadhead OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.3 525 reviews

Deadhead OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 40 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 525 reviews

Deadhead OG
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

A modern West Coast classic, Deadhead OG was created by master breeder Skunk VA of Cali Connection Seeds by crossing two already legendary strains, Chemdog 91 and the SFV OG Kush. A hearty and pungent strain, most phenotypes present an earthy, piney smell and taste, though some can lean more to the diesel aromas of the SFV. Most users describe the high as cerebral and stimulating but with a relaxed body feel.

Effects

Show all

388 people reported 3519 effects
Happy 57%
Relaxed 54%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 44%
Creative 33%
Stress 46%
Pain 36%
Depression 35%
Anxiety 34%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

525

more reviews
write a review

Find Deadhead OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Deadhead OG nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Jesus OG
Jesus OG
More upliftingLeafly flower for Bruce Banner #3
Bruce Banner #3
More creativeLeafly flower for Bruce Banner
Bruce Banner
More euphoricLeafly flower for Chiesel
Chiesel
More limoneneLeafly flower for Forum Cut Cookies
Forum Cut Cookies
More upliftingLeafly flower for Headband
Headband
More limoneneLeafly flower for Candyland
Candyland
More humuleneLeafly flower for White Buffalo
White Buffalo
More popular
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Deadhead OG
User uploaded image of Deadhead OG
User uploaded image of Deadhead OG
User uploaded image of Deadhead OG
User uploaded image of Deadhead OG
User uploaded image of Deadhead OG
User uploaded image of Deadhead OG
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
SFV OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog 91
parent
Strain
Deadhead OG
First strain child
Lemon Marmalade
child
Second strain child
Royal Chemdawg
child

Products with Deadhead OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Deadhead OG nearby.

Most popular in