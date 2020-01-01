 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Dream Queen Honeycomb 1g

by Botanical Laboratories

Botanical Laboratories Concentrates Solvent Dream Queen Honeycomb 1g

About this product

About this strain

Dream Queen

Dream Queen
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Dream Queen is an aptly named sativa-dominant hybrid that will leave you in a euphoric, dream-like state after a few puffs. A cross of two beloved strains, Blue Dream and Space Queen, it offers intense odors reminiscent of pineapple and bubblegum, and flavors of citrus, menthol and hash when vaped or smoked. Dream Queen’s very frosty, light green flowers will have you sticking your nose back in the jar again and again to experience their delicious fruity aroma.

