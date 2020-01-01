 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. 1:1 Critical Mass Distillate Cartridge 1g

1:1 Critical Mass Distillate Cartridge 1g

by Buddies Brand

About this product

INDICA | THC 31.3% | CBD 48.7% | TC 89.9% | TERPS 3.496%

About this strain

CBD Critical Mass

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

CBD Critical Mass by Dinafem Seeds is a breeding collaboration in search of truly medicinal properties. According to Dinafem, this strain came out of a genetic mashup between the in-house Critical Mass and an undisclosed strain from CBD Crew. This high-CBD cross is known to yield an abundant harvest, but plan on supporting the plant’s vigorous growth before flowering. Dinafem recommends utilizing this strain for anorexia, insomnia, muscle pain, and depression.    

About this brand

All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!