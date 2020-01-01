 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Durban Cookies Live Resin 1g

by Buddies Brand

About this product

1 Gram of live resin from Buddies Learn more at https://buddiesbrand.com/

About this strain

Durban Cookies

Durban Cookies is the Durban Poison-dominant phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. Known for its invigorating mental energy and medical-grade body buzz, Durban Cookies offers a more energizing experience with powerful pain relieving qualities, making this sativa-dominant strain a top choice for patients treating aches throughout the day.

About this brand

All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!