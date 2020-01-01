Durban Cookies Live Resin 1g
Buddies Brand
About this product
1 Gram of live resin from Buddies Learn more at https://buddiesbrand.com/
About this strain
Durban Cookies
Durban Cookies is the Durban Poison-dominant phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. Known for its invigorating mental energy and medical-grade body buzz, Durban Cookies offers a more energizing experience with powerful pain relieving qualities, making this sativa-dominant strain a top choice for patients treating aches throughout the day.