 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Candy Jack 14g Bag
Sativa

Candy Jack 14g Bag

by Burnwell

Write a review
Burnwell Cannabis Flower Candy Jack 14g Bag

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Candy Jack 14g Bag by Burnwell

About this brand

Burnwell Logo
Burnwell is small batch cannabis grown under a proprietary indoor method enhanced by natural sunlight. The result is higher quality flower with less environmental impact. We are proud to be a leader in shifting the cannabis industry toward greener business practices.

About this strain

Candy Jack

Candy Jack
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Candy Jack is a mostly sativa strain that provides a swift boost to your mood alongside a sweet, citrus aroma. The fragrant smell is inherited from its Skunk #1 parent, while creative and focused effects stem from the Jack Herer side of the family. While its complex terpene profile may impress even the most hardened connoisseur, patients typically appreciate Candy Jack’s ability to counter stress, depression, and appetite loss. With a few Cannabis Cup wins already under its belt, Candy Jack’s potency, flavor, and effects have won this sativa a sterling reputation in the cannabis world. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review