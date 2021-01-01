 Loading…

Indica

Mr. Nice

by Butte Creek Farms

Butte Creek Farms Cannabis Flower Mr. Nice

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Butte Creek Farms is an OLCC licensed producer located in the heart of Weed World in Southern Oregon, with breathtaking views of Mount McCloughlin and the surrounding Rogue Valley. Founded in 2016, Butte Creek Farms uses Organic and Environmentally Friendly practices while sourcing the best genetics to provide the highest quality cannabis for its medical patients and recreational customers.Our story begins many years ago when our head grower and Preident, Tyler Lennick began growing cannabis medically for patients throughout the Rogue Valley. Never forgetting our roots, we proudly still provide many of these patients with the medical product they rely on every day. After years of mastering the art of cannabis cultivation, Butte Creek Farms was born as a way to bring the product we are so proud of to the rest of Weed World. We have grown from our humble beginnings. Today Butte Creek Farms employs more than 100 years of growing experience. Our farm is a bustling utopia centered around cultivating a product our customers will love. We have searched far and wide to find some of the best and most unique genetics around. With more than 100 strains on our farm, we are guaranteed to have something for everyone and any situation.

About this strain

Mr. Nice Guy

Mr. Nice Guy
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Mr. Nice Guy, also known as "Mr. Nice," "Mister Nice Guy," and "Mister Nice," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing G13 and Hash Plant. Mr. Nice produces effects that are mellow and put consumers into a state of bliss. This strain has a sweet smell and taste. Growers say Mr. Nice has extremely dense buds. This strain was named in honor of Howard Marks, the Oxford graduate who became one of the biggest cannabis smugglers of our time. After his time in federal prison Howard released his autobiography entitled "Mr. Nice". Medical marijuana patients choose Mr. Nice to help relieve symptoms associated with depression

