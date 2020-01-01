 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sativa

ATF Full-Spectrum Cartridge 0.5g

by Calyx

About this product

About this strain

Alaskan Thunder Fuck

Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Alaskan Thunder Fuck (also referred to as ATF, Matanuska Thunder Fuck or Matanuska Tundra) is a legendary sativa-dominant strain originating in the Matanuska Valley area of Alaska.  According to the legend, it was originally a Northern California sativa crossed with a Russian ruderalis, but sometime in the late 70s it was crossed with Afghani genetics to make it heartier.  ATF usually presents large, beautifully frosted buds with incredibly strong odors of pine, lemon, menthol, and skunk.  Known for possessing a relaxing yet intensely euphoric high, it is also described as having a “creeper” effect as well as pronounced appetite enhancement.

About this brand

Calyx Brands began life as the Cannabis Rep Network. Founded in early 2015, the CRN was dedicated to helping brands in legal cannabis get their products into more dispensaries for a fraction of the cost and time of building a sales team. From its founding through the end of 2016, the CRN’s unique “sales tours” have helped over 120 brands achieve distribution in hundreds of dispensaries throughout California and Colorado. Responding to requests from brands for us to also handle their sales fulfillment, in February 2016 the Cannabis Rep Network merged with wholesale distributor California Holistic Transport to form Calyx Brands.Between the current medical and forthcoming adult use market, Californians have a large and growing appetite for legal cannabis products. There’s an equally large supply of quality, licensed flower and legally-compliant manufactured products, including a steady stream of innovative new infused products coming to market. However, the third-party distribution layer that connects supply with demand in other consumer product categories is under-developed in legal cannabis. The result: it’s difficult and expensive for new products to get shelf space; hard for retailers to consistently keep popular strains and products in stock; and patients suffer from limited product selection and inflated prices. At Calyx Brands, our mission is to be a leader in removing friction from the supply chain. We do this through innovative sales and merchandising programs, statewide operational logistics, technology and deep partnership with our cultivation/manufacturing and retailer stakeholders.