ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Matanuska Thunder Fuck
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Matanuska Thunder Fuck

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.3 190 reviews

Matanuska Thunder Fuck

aka MTF, Humble Warrior

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 190 reviews

Matanuska Thunder Fuck

Since many marijuana strains hail from the tropics or specific breeding hubs, it’s no surprise that this Alaskan hybrid’s name celebrates its origins. Developed from strains grown in Matanuska Valley’s grasslands, the flowers on these plants develop a frosting of icy white hairs that bring to mind its snowy homeland. Despite its rugged roots, these plants do best indoors but will still yield well in outdoor dry climates for the experienced grower. They will remain squat in size but tend to have very large leaves. This strain smells like hot chocolate with fruit, the latter of which can dominate the taste. Matanuska’s effects tend to come on slowly and then give a strong body buzz. It also goes by the less colorful name Matanuska Tundra, especially outside of the United States.

Effects

Show all

134 people reported 992 effects
Euphoric 63%
Happy 51%
Relaxed 47%
Uplifted 39%
Creative 35%
Stress 38%
Pain 32%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 26%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 2%
Anxious 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

190

write a review

Find Matanuska Thunder Fuck nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Matanuska Thunder Fuck nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain
Matanuska Thunder Fuck
First strain child
Dutch Thunder Fuck
child
Second strain child
Alaska Thunder Grape
child

Products with Matanuska Thunder Fuck

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Matanuska Thunder Fuck nearby.

Most popular in