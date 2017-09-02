Strawberry Daiquiri Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
on September 2nd, 2017
So this I Have to say is pretty awesome I live in Las vegas and got some at 420 Sahara wellness and it was 10 a gram cheapest pricing I've seen in a long wile at a dispensary. besides the price its a smooth smoke woody with some citrus flavor I like the smooth transition from the first to the last. Potency is between 10% and 15% but still is a great get up and enjoy your day weed.
Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away.
Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.