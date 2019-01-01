About this product
Only the best pain cream! Infused with Terpenes to give an extra dose of what you need. Choose one of 3 scents for your use. Read the scent profiles below to select the one for you: Strain: Blueberry Yum Yum Aroma: Blueberry, Earthy Mint, Pine Effects: Heady, Uplifting Terpenes: Highest in Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene, a-Pinene, a-Humulene, a-Bisabolol *Medical Value: This is an all day strain. Reported to treat symptoms from chronic pain, chronic headache, nausea, and mood stabilizing. Strain: Paris OG Aroma: Sweet, Floral, Citrus, Earthy, Diesel Effects: Mood Enhancer, Creative Boost, Stress Relief Terpenes: Highest in Myrcene, Limonene, B-Caryophyllene, Linalool *Medical Value: Great for daytime use for boosting energy and creativity. Strain: Menthol ( just a regular light menthol cream) Uses: Pain, soreness, bruising, muscle spasm & inflammation. Symptoms of psoriasis, dermatitis, burns and itching. Anti-bacterial – Anti-fungal. Apply to directly to affected area. All Organic Ingredients ~ Proprietary Herbal Blend infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Coconut Oil, Shea butter, Beeswax, Hemp CBD 250 mg & Terpenes
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Blueberry Yum Yum
Blueberry Yum Yum is a hybrid strain whose popularity was ushered in by rap artist Ludacris and his song centered on the strain. While certainly the progeny of the famed Blueberry indica, its other parent is suspected to have been a Durban Poison sativa. Because of its parents’ polarity, Blueberry Yum Yum can express a wide spectrum of effects, but consumers typically report uplifting, happy effects perfect for any time of the day. Though dominated by an unmistakable blueberry aroma, accents of earthy mint and pine can also be detected on the palate.