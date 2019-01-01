About this product

Only the best pain cream! Infused with Terpenes to give an extra dose of what you need. Choose one of 3 scents for your use. Read the scent profiles below to select the one for you: Strain: Blueberry Yum Yum Aroma: Blueberry, Earthy Mint, Pine Effects: Heady, Uplifting Terpenes: Highest in Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene, a-Pinene, a-Humulene, a-Bisabolol *Medical Value: This is an all day strain. Reported to treat symptoms from chronic pain, chronic headache, nausea, and mood stabilizing. Strain: Paris OG Aroma: Sweet, Floral, Citrus, Earthy, Diesel Effects: Mood Enhancer, Creative Boost, Stress Relief Terpenes: Highest in Myrcene, Limonene, B-Caryophyllene, Linalool *Medical Value: Great for daytime use for boosting energy and creativity. Strain: Menthol ( just a regular light menthol cream) Uses: Pain, soreness, bruising, muscle spasm & inflammation. Symptoms of psoriasis, dermatitis, burns and itching. Anti-bacterial – Anti-fungal. Apply to directly to affected area. All Organic Ingredients ~ Proprietary Herbal Blend infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Coconut Oil, Shea butter, Beeswax, Hemp CBD 250 mg & Terpenes