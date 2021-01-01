 Loading…

  5. Salmon River OG Pre-Roll 0.75g
Indica

Salmon River OG Pre-Roll 0.75g

by Cannabis Cured

Cannabis Cured Cannabis Pre-rolls Salmon River OG Pre-Roll 0.75g

A pho king great Indica to help one fall asleep or simply become couch locked.

About this strain

Salmon River OG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Salmon River OG is an indica-dominant strain from Oregon breeders Dynasty Genetics, who combined a Pre-98 Bubba Kush clone with a carefully selected Blue Heron male, creating a potent and easy-to-grow plant that finishes flowering in 7-8 weeks. The Salmon River OG may provide excellent pain relief and a heavy indica buzz; it is recommended that novice users take care not to overindulge. Dynasty has noted three main phenotypes in this cross, all with a similar terpene profile: a strong berry scent, underlined with hints of chocolate, coffee, lemon, and gasoline, and a similar taste when vaporized or smoked.

