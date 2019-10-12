 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

Mt. Hood Magic named after Portland's local Volcano is a great uplifting strain with both euphoric and creative properties. On the medical side its effects can help clear stress and anxiety, as well as push back at nausea and pain. Budtender Reviews: Nice weed, helps fight fatigue and depression. Good for outdoors like a cold rainy morning or before going fishing. This Oregon strain is popular and really illustrated happy upbeat lifestyle that Oregon offers. Calming, yet awake. Slight munchies. Soft high on the body. Good in the Evening/Night. Good "Hobby" strain. Put on some favorite music and let your mind wander. A perfect strain to have for going on nature hikes. Offers an extremely well rounded high that's perfect for mental health. This strain captures the "magic" feel we all love about weed.

DixieWrecked420

My absolute favorite strain, I buy it every time they have it available. I have a lot pain, anxiety and depression and it helps me more than anything.

Thought to be exclusive to Portland, Oregon dispensary Five Zero Trees, Mt. Hood Magic is a cross between Northern Lights #5 and Durban Poison. There a few different phenotypes available: two are indica-dominant and resemble the NL5 portion of its genetics; the other is sativa-dominant and similar to Durban Poison.

What began as medical grow operation in Portland, Oregon, has emerged as a leader in Oregon's cannabis industry with a collection of dispensaries serving the Pacific Northwest. Topping Leafly's "Best of the Month" list multiple times, we strive to continue to provide the highest-quality product and professionalism. At Cannabis Nation dispensaries, our storefronts have been exquisitely designed with a unique open layout, allowing customers to take their time and enjoy browsing our plentiful selection of only the highest quality cannabis flower, much of which is still cultivated in-house, as well as top-shelf concentrates, edibles, topicals and tinctures. Or, if you would prefer, our expert Budtenders will assist you personally. Whether you are a first-time consumer, business professional, senior citizen, or OMMP cardholder, we will strive to ensure that any questions you have are answered and that you leave with the product that fits your needs and lifestyle. Visit our five dispensaries located in Beaverton, Seaside, Gresham, Oregon City, and Sunriver. Explore more ways to enjoy your adventure with Cannabis Nation.