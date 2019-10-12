DixieWrecked420
on October 12th, 2019
My absolute favorite strain, I buy it every time they have it available. I have a lot pain, anxiety and depression and it helps me more than anything.
Mt. Hood Magic named after Portland's local Volcano is a great uplifting strain with both euphoric and creative properties. On the medical side its effects can help clear stress and anxiety, as well as push back at nausea and pain. Budtender Reviews: Nice weed, helps fight fatigue and depression. Good for outdoors like a cold rainy morning or before going fishing. This Oregon strain is popular and really illustrated happy upbeat lifestyle that Oregon offers. Calming, yet awake. Slight munchies. Soft high on the body. Good in the Evening/Night. Good "Hobby" strain. Put on some favorite music and let your mind wander. A perfect strain to have for going on nature hikes. Offers an extremely well rounded high that's perfect for mental health. This strain captures the "magic" feel we all love about weed.
Thought to be exclusive to Portland, Oregon dispensary Five Zero Trees, Mt. Hood Magic is a cross between Northern Lights #5 and Durban Poison. There a few different phenotypes available: two are indica-dominant and resemble the NL5 portion of its genetics; the other is sativa-dominant and similar to Durban Poison.