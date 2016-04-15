About this product

Mt. Hood Magic named after Portland's local Volcano is a great uplifting strain with both euphoric and creative properties. On the medical side its effects can help clear stress and anxiety, as well as push back at nausea and pain.



Budtender Reviews: Nice weed, helps fight fatigue and depression. Good for outdoors like a cold rainy morning or before going fishing. This Oregon strain is popular and really illustrated happy upbeat lifestyle that Oregon offers. Calming, yet awake. Slight munchies. Soft high on the body. Good in the Evening/Night. Good "Hobby" strain. Put on some favorite music and let your mind wander. A perfect strain to have for going on nature hikes. Offers an extremely well rounded high that's perfect for mental health. This strain captures the "magic" feel we all love about weed.