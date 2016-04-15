Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
Mt. Hood Magic Flower
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Mt. Hood Magic named after Portland's local Volcano is a great uplifting strain with both euphoric and creative properties. On the medical side its effects can help clear stress and anxiety, as well as push back at nausea and pain.
Budtender Reviews: Nice weed, helps fight fatigue and depression. Good for outdoors like a cold rainy morning or before going fishing. This Oregon strain is popular and really illustrated happy upbeat lifestyle that Oregon offers. Calming, yet awake. Slight munchies. Soft high on the body. Good in the Evening/Night. Good "Hobby" strain. Put on some favorite music and let your mind wander. A perfect strain to have for going on nature hikes. Offers an extremely well rounded high that's perfect for mental health. This strain captures the "magic" feel we all love about weed.
Mt. Hood Magic effects
Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
67% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
