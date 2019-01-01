About this product
Starts with a heavy smell of blueberries and flowers. This indica dominant Hybrid promotes relaxation and stress relief, while not being too sedative. You'll find yourself in a clear but giggly, almost meditative state. Ready for social interaction, or ready or yoga!
About this strain
Violet Delight
Violet Delight is an indica-dominant strain that delivers exactly what its name promises: a loud burst of floral flavor that can only be compared to the aroma of a violet. Glance at this hybrid’s terpene profile and you’ll notice high levels of linalool, a flowery-smelling terpene that promotes relaxation and stress-relief. Violet Delight isn’t overwhelmingly sedating for most consumers. Instead, you’ll likely find yourself in a clear, focused headspace conducive for meditation or introverted activities. For the extroverts, this hybrid offers a giggly, lighthearted mood that keeps you active and engaged in social settings.