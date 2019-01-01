 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Cannaflix: Cannabis By Subscription

Our indica subscription box gets sent to you weekly based on newest arrivals. Choose your size (7g or 14g) and get your weekly order in the mail at the same time every week. Cancel any time, no questions asked. Strains may include: bubba AAAA, super kush AAA, rockstar AAA, MK ultra AAAA. Learn more: CannabisBySubscription.com

Bred by Jordan of the Islands, God’s Bubba is an indica cross between two hefty parent strains, God Bud and Pre-98 Bubba Kush. Potency, a compact stature, and heavy harvests are what these breeders aimed for, to the delight of commercial growers and consumers with stubbornly high tolerances. Indica lovers will appreciate the tranquilizing qualities God’s Bubba has to offer, especially those treating pain and insomnia. 

About this brand

Cannaflix: Cannabis By Subscription Logo
Premium quality cannabis grown in B.C. Mail-order-marijuana service by weekly subscription. Like a Netflix for cannabis. Cancel anytime. Free shipping in Canada. IG: @cannaflix.mom Site: CannabisBySubscription.com