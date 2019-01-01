About this product
Our indica subscription box gets sent to you weekly based on newest arrivals. Choose your size (7g or 14g) and get your weekly order in the mail at the same time every week. Cancel any time, no questions asked. Strains may include: bubba AAAA, super kush AAA, rockstar AAA, MK ultra AAAA. Learn more: CannabisBySubscription.com
Bred by Jordan of the Islands, God’s Bubba is an indica cross between two hefty parent strains, God Bud and Pre-98 Bubba Kush. Potency, a compact stature, and heavy harvests are what these breeders aimed for, to the delight of commercial growers and consumers with stubbornly high tolerances. Indica lovers will appreciate the tranquilizing qualities God’s Bubba has to offer, especially those treating pain and insomnia.