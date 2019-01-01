 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sativa Subscription Box

by Cannaflix: Cannabis By Subscription

Our sativa subscription box gets sent to you weekly based on newest arrivals. Choose your size (7g or 14g) and get your regular order in the mail at the same time every week. Cancel any time, no questions asked. Strains may include: cracker jack AAAA. Learn more: CannabisBySubscription.com

Cracker Jack

Cracker Jack
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

This cannabis sativa strain combines Jack Herer with Green Crack to produce a potent buzz.  

Premium quality cannabis grown in B.C. Mail-order-marijuana service by weekly subscription. Like a Netflix for cannabis. Cancel anytime. Free shipping in Canada. IG: @cannaflix.mom Site: CannabisBySubscription.com