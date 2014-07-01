Sativa Subscription Box
Our sativa subscription box gets sent to you weekly based on newest arrivals. Choose your size (7g or 14g) and get your regular order in the mail at the same time every week. Cancel any time, no questions asked. Strains may include: cracker jack AAAA. Learn more: CannabisBySubscription.com
Energetic
67% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Creative
54% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
