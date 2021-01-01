Hybrid
GMO Zkittlez
by Caregiver BrandWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Caregiver Brand
About this strain
GMO Zkittlez
A chemy cultivar from the team at Ethos Genetics, GMO Zkittlez is a cross of GMO Cookies and (Zkittlez x OG Kush). This strain offers an intense heavy high that’s perfect for late night sessions when your bed or a comfy couch is close by. Delicious diesel and candy terps will make their way into your dreams.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.