Mendo Breath Vape 1g
by Cedar Creek Cannabis
About this product
About this brand
Cedar Creek Cannabis
About this strain
Mendo Breath
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Mendo Breath is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OGKB with Mendo Montage. This strain produces a euphoric high with powerful body effects that help relieve pain and discomfort. Mendo Breath smells like sweet vanilla and caramel. While it may be tempting to smoke this strain during the day, its important to save it for after work or before bed. Growers say Mendo Breath comes in dense, frosty buds and has an average flowering time of 60 days.
