Sativa

Lemon Cake Vape Cartridge

by Chemistry.

Chemistry. Concentrates Cartridges Lemon Cake Vape Cartridge

About this product

A cross between Lemon Skunk and Cheese, this sweet yet pungent sativa will bake you in a frosted state of bliss. TYPE: Sativa THC: 66.2% CBD: 1.8% CANNABINOIDS: 76.4% TERPENES: 4.7% GROWN BY: Bud Farm REGION: Nevada

About this brand

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.

About this strain

Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemon Cake by Heavyweight Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Also known as Lemon Pound Cake and Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cake is a cross of Lemon Skunk and a “dangerously powerful Cheese,” according to Heavyweight. With a 9-10 week flowering time, squat morphology, and abundant yield, Lemon Cake is kind to growers, especially those outdoors. This strain emits a pungent citrus aroma with a musky Cheese undertone. Heavyweight Seeds recommends consuming this strain to combat stress, loss of appetite, and minor physical discomfort.

