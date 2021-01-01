Lemon Cake Vape Cartridge
by Chemistry.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
A cross between Lemon Skunk and Cheese, this sweet yet pungent sativa will bake you in a frosted state of bliss. TYPE: Sativa THC: 66.2% CBD: 1.8% CANNABINOIDS: 76.4% TERPENES: 4.7% GROWN BY: Bud Farm REGION: Nevada
About this brand
Chemistry.
About this strain
Lemon Cake
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Lemon Cake by Heavyweight Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Also known as Lemon Pound Cake and Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cake is a cross of Lemon Skunk and a “dangerously powerful Cheese,” according to Heavyweight. With a 9-10 week flowering time, squat morphology, and abundant yield, Lemon Cake is kind to growers, especially those outdoors. This strain emits a pungent citrus aroma with a musky Cheese undertone. Heavyweight Seeds recommends consuming this strain to combat stress, loss of appetite, and minor physical discomfort.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.