Lemon Cake Diamond Infused Pre Roll 1g
About this product
What do you get when you cross Lemon Skunk and Cheese? Well in the cannabis world it’s a recipe for Lemon Cake. This sweet yet pungent Sativa leaning Hybrid will bake you in a frosted haze of bliss. A cross between Lemon Skunk and Cheese, Lemon Cake emits a funky lemon fragrance with a stinky cheesy flavor. This strain is known to combat stress, give you the munchies, and aid those not so fun body aches. TYPE: Sativa THC: 26.6% CANNABINOIDS: 26.6% GROWN BY: The Bud Farm REGION: Nevada LINEAGE: Lemon Skunk x Cheese RELEASE DATE: 5/01/2021
About this brand
Chemistry.
About this strain
Lemon Cake
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Lemon Cake by Heavyweight Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Also known as Lemon Pound Cake and Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cake is a cross of Lemon Skunk and a “dangerously powerful Cheese,” according to Heavyweight. With a 9-10 week flowering time, squat morphology, and abundant yield, Lemon Cake is kind to growers, especially those outdoors. This strain emits a pungent citrus aroma with a musky Cheese undertone. Heavyweight Seeds recommends consuming this strain to combat stress, loss of appetite, and minor physical discomfort.
