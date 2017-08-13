Loading…
Chemistry.

Lemon Cake Diamond Infused Pre Roll 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD
About this product

What do you get when you cross Lemon Skunk and Cheese? Well in the cannabis world it’s a recipe for Lemon Cake. This sweet yet pungent Sativa leaning Hybrid will bake you in a frosted haze of bliss.

A cross between Lemon Skunk and Cheese, Lemon Cake emits a funky lemon fragrance with a stinky cheesy flavor. This strain is known to combat stress, give you the munchies, and aid those not so fun body aches.

TYPE: Sativa
THC: 26.6%
CANNABINOIDS: 26.6%

GROWN BY: The Bud Farm
REGION: Nevada
LINEAGE: Lemon Skunk x Cheese
RELEASE DATE: 5/01/2021

Lemon Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
147 people told us about effects:
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
34% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
