What do you get when you cross Lemon Skunk and Cheese? Well in the cannabis world it’s a recipe for Lemon Cake. This sweet yet pungent Sativa leaning Hybrid will bake you in a frosted haze of bliss.



TYPE: Sativa

THC: 26.6%

CANNABINOIDS: 26.6%



GROWN BY: The Bud Farm

REGION: Nevada

LINEAGE: Lemon Skunk x Cheese

RELEASE DATE: 5/01/2021