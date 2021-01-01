 Loading…

Indica

Remedy Vape Cartridge

by Chemistry.

Remedy Vape Cartridge

About this product

A cross between Cannatonic and Afghan Skunk, Remedy is a high CBD strain that won’t leave you feeling stoned. Bred for a high concentration of CBD, Remedy will lift you up into a state of mellow relaxation. TYPE: High CBD CBD: 78.1% THC: 5.41% CANNABINOIDS: 86.7% TERPENES: 4.04% GROWN BY: Old Harris Farms REGION: Humboldt

About this brand

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.

About this strain

Remedy

Remedy
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Remedy, a cross between Cannatonic and Afghan Skunk, is a high-CBD strain that induces little to no psychoactive effects. Yellow-tinted buds hide under a sheath of crystal trichomes and carry a lemon-pine scent. Upon inhaling the sweet, floral notes of Remedy, the consumer is lifted into a state of mellow relaxation that differs greatly from the jarring experience induced by high THC strains. Patients looking to medicate without the pronounced head and body effects may turn to Remedy to treat seizures, pain, autism, inflammation, and anxiety disorders. Growers hoping to cultivate this highly medicinal strain should allow a 6 to 8 week flowering time in indoor gardens.

