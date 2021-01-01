 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Chocolope
Sativa

Chocolope

by Choice Labs

Write a review
Choice Labs Cannabis Flower Chocolope

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Choice Labs Logo

About this strain

Chocolope

Chocolope
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Terpinolene

Chocolope is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze. The result is a delicious homage to the chocolate strains that were popular in the 1980s. Chocolope's hefty buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review