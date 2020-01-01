 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Golden Goat Shatter 1g
Hybrid

Golden Goat Shatter 1g

by Chronic Creations

Write a review
Chronic Creations Concentrates Solvent Golden Goat Shatter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Golden Goat

Golden Goat
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.

About this brand

Chronic Creations Logo